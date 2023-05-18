IIT Guwahati organises conclave 'INTEGRATION'23' to boost industry-academia collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati successfully organised the three-day 'Research and Industry Conclave - INTEGRATION'23 with an aim at providing an exclusive platform for students, young innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, professionals, academicians, policymakers, investors and exhibitors to exchange knowledge and ideas under one roof with a special focus on India's northeastern states. The flagship event of IIT Guwahati hosted more than 600 eminent personalities from all parts of India, according to a release from IIT Guwahati.

Since 2015, IIT Guwahati is organising a Research conclave to nurture young minds toward research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Research and Industrial Conclave of 2023 had Professor Abhay Ashtekar from Pennsylvania State University; Professor Subhash Kak from Oklahoma State University; Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia from the North East Institute of Science and Technology, and Dr. Rubul Mout from Harvard Medical School as the Institute speakers.

These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including theoretical physics, computer science, organic chemistry, and biomedical research. They enrich the discussions and inspire attendees with their ground-breaking work and insightful perspectives. "IIT Guwahati strives to create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation through industry-academia collaboration, and the promotion of startup culture. This conclave is an effort by the Institute to join hands with the industry leaders and policymakers to solve the problems of the country, encourage entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities," said Professor Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director at IIT Guwahati.

Furthermore, the students also got to visit state-of-the-art laboratories at IIT Guwahati, where they gained first-hand exposure to advanced technologies and engaged with experts in diverse fields. (ANI)

