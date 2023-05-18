Left Menu

Staff at 14 British train companies to strike on June 2 -union

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:59 IST
Members of Britain's RMT trade union working for 14 train companies across the country will take strike action on June 2 as part of a long-running pay dispute, the union said on Thursday.

The walkout will involve 20,000 railway workers including station staff, train managers and catering workers, the union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

