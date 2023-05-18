Staff at 14 British train companies to strike on June 2 -union
Members of Britain's RMT trade union working for 14 train companies across the country will take strike action on June 2 as part of a long-running pay dispute, the union said on Thursday.
The walkout will involve 20,000 railway workers including station staff, train managers and catering workers, the union said.
