Left Menu

Sebi proposes new framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:52 IST
Sebi proposes new framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To strengthen corporate governance mechanism, capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed to amend the current rules governing alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Under the proposal, Category I and Category II AIFs should not borrow funds directly or indirectly or engage in leverage for the purpose of making investments, Sebi said in a consultation paper on Thursday.

These AIFs can borrow for the purpose of meeting shortfall in drawdown while making investment in an investee company, subject to certain conditions.

The conditions included that such borrowing by these AIFs should be done only in case of emergency and as a last recourse, the amount borrowed should not exceed 10 per cent of the investment proposed to be made in the investee company and the cost of such borrowing should be charged only to such investor who delayed or defaulted on drawdown payment.

Category I and Category II AIFs should maintain 30 days cooling off period between two periods of permissible leverage.

''The regulatory intent behind permitting borrowing for Category I and II AIFs is that the funds borrowed shall be utilized for meeting operational requirements of the AIF, and not for the purpose of making investment,'' Sebi noted.

Further, the regulator proposed to mandate that AIFs should hold the instruments or securities of their investments only in dematerialised form.

Also, it has been suggested that the requirement of mandatory appointment of a custodian for safekeeping of securities for AIFs with corpus of over Rs 500 crore, should be extended to AIFs with corpus of less than Rs 500 crore as well.

Large Value Fund for accredited investors (LVFs) should be permitted to extend their tenure up to four years, subject to approval of two-thirds of the unit holders by value of their investment in the LVF.

Sebi noted that many AIFs are still holding their certificate of registration despite having no fund raising or investment activity in their schemes for several years.

Considering this, Sebi suggested that an AIF's manager should ensure that the AIF pays renewal fee equal to 50 per cent of its applicable registration fee for the subsequent block of five years from the date of grant of registration, within three months before expiry of the said block period.

Besides, existing AIFs who have completed five years from the date of grant of certificate of registration should also pay renewal fee equal to 50 per cent of its applicable registration fee.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments on the proposal till May 31.

Last month, the markets regulator had asked AIFs funds to provide an option of ''direct plan'' for investors and introduced a trail model for distribution commission in order to bring transparency in expenses and curb mis-selling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023