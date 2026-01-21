Om Birla Advocates for Stronger Legislative Processes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the importance of public faith in legislative bodies during the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference. He highlighted that citizens expect their elected representatives to address their issues within the legislature.

Birla emphasized that legislative institutions must be responsive and transparent, similar to the judiciary. He called for increased legislative sittings and constructive debates to ensure issues are addressed effectively.

The Speaker praised Uttar Pradesh's initiatives in strengthening democratic values, and noted that continuous dialogue and innovation are essential for aligning legislative functions with the goal of a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)