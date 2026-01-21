Left Menu

Om Birla Advocates for Stronger Legislative Processes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of legislative institutions in addressing public concerns. Addressing the All India Presiding Officers' Conference, he advocated for increased legislative sittings and meaningful debates to enhance transparency, responsiveness, and accountability in India's democratic framework.

Updated: 21-01-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:54 IST
Om Birla Advocates for Stronger Legislative Processes
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the importance of public faith in legislative bodies during the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference. He highlighted that citizens expect their elected representatives to address their issues within the legislature.

Birla emphasized that legislative institutions must be responsive and transparent, similar to the judiciary. He called for increased legislative sittings and constructive debates to ensure issues are addressed effectively.

The Speaker praised Uttar Pradesh's initiatives in strengthening democratic values, and noted that continuous dialogue and innovation are essential for aligning legislative functions with the goal of a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

