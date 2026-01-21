Left Menu

Guns Ablaze: Showcasing India's Artillery Might at Exercise TOPCHI

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery put on a spectacular display of firepower during the annual Exercise TOPCHI. Featuring advanced weapons and surveillance tech, the drill emphasized indigenous defense manufacturing, operational excellence, and self-reliance with participation from military and civil officers, showcasing India's artillery capabilities.

Updated: 21-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:55 IST
The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery displayed a formidable firepower exhibition during the annual 'Exercise TOPCHI' in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The event featured a range of artillery systems, including the K-9 Vajra and M777 Ultra Light Howitzer, generating awe with their impressive capabilities.

The exercise highlighted the seamless blend of advanced weaponry and surveillance technology, incorporating mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets in various offensive scenarios. The demonstration served as a testament to India's military prowess and commitment to indigenous defense advancements, underscoring a move towards greater self-reliance.

Organized under the leadership of Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, the event's chief guest was Lieutenant General Manish Erry. It drew a diverse crowd, including officers from the Defence Services Staff College and local students, reinforcing the significance of operational preparedness and technological evolution in Indian defense strategies.

