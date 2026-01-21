Guns Ablaze: Showcasing India's Artillery Might at Exercise TOPCHI

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery displayed a formidable firepower exhibition during the annual 'Exercise TOPCHI' in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The event featured a range of artillery systems, including the K-9 Vajra and M777 Ultra Light Howitzer, generating awe with their impressive capabilities.

The exercise highlighted the seamless blend of advanced weaponry and surveillance technology, incorporating mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets in various offensive scenarios. The demonstration served as a testament to India's military prowess and commitment to indigenous defense advancements, underscoring a move towards greater self-reliance.

Organized under the leadership of Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, the event's chief guest was Lieutenant General Manish Erry. It drew a diverse crowd, including officers from the Defence Services Staff College and local students, reinforcing the significance of operational preparedness and technological evolution in Indian defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)