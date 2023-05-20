Left Menu

BEST to induct two more AC double-decker e-buses into fleet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:25 IST
BEST to induct two more AC double-decker e-buses into fleet
Two more air-conditioned double-decker electric buses will soon be inducted into the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking's (BEST) fleet, an official said on Saturday.

The new e-buses arrived at the BEST's Anik depot earlier this week and are likely to be inducted into service next week once the vehicle registration process is completed, the official said.

The BEST is currently plying two air-conditioned double-decker e-buses, which were introduced in February and March.

The transport authority had earlier assured that 20 such buses would arrive in the city by March-end.

According to BEST sources, three more double-decker e-buses will be brought in soon and as the serial production has begun, the city will get new buses every month.

The manufacturing company has made some changes in the interiors of the new buses, though there are no visible changes in the exteriors, an official said. The BEST has around 3,200 single and double-decker buses and the fleet size is reducing fast, as older buses are getting scrapped every month, he said.

More than 500 buses are scheduled to go under hammer till March end and hence, the transport authority desperately needs new high-capacity buses to meet the passenger demand.

