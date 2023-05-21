Left Menu

Govt to introduce amendment bill for offshore minerals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:28 IST
Govt to introduce amendment bill for offshore minerals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is likely to introduce an amendment bill, which seeks to provide auction of minerals mined offshore, in the next Parliament session, sources said.

''The hurdle is that the original Act for offshore mining does not provide for auctions of minerals. The auction is the policy now. So the Act needs to be amended,'' the sources said.

The objective behind the move is to use the national wealth in the sea for the use of people of the country, they pointed out.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act was enacted in 2002.

However, not even a single rock could be mined out from the sea-bed mainly due to pending litigations.

''The consultations to amend the act are over and a bill is likely to be introduced in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,'' they said.

The amendments will help in realizing the natural wealth which lies with the country along its coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023