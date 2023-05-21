First batch of 300 pilgrims from UP leaves for Haj: Mohsin Raza

The first batch of around 300 pilgrims left for Haj on Sunday from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, according to Uttar Pradesh State Haj Committee chairman Mohsin Raza. ''Today, the first batch of around 300 pilgrims from different parts of Uttar Pradesh left for Haj from Lucknow. In all, 26,786 pilgrims from the state will embark on Haj. The quota for the state, this time, was fixed at 31,000. However, since fewer people had applied, 26,786 people were selected (for Haj). Over 75,000 people had applied for Haj this year,'' Raza told PTI. He also said around 14,000 pilgrims will depart from Lucknow, while the rest will leave from Delhi. Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali; Union minister Kaushal Kishore; UP's Minister of State for Muslim Waqf, Haj and Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari; and Raza flagged off the bus carrying pilgrims from the Uttar Pradesh Haj House to the airport.

Sharing the information on Haj operations, a spokesman of the CCSI (Chaudhary Charan Singh International) Airport said, ''This year, CCSI Airport will be handling more than double the number of Haj passengers, that is around 11,500, as compared to 5,500 in 2022. In addition, around 2,500 passengers from Varanasi will be coming to Lucknow and will be travelling through the CCSIA. ''For the convenience of passengers, we have allocated a special gate for entry into Terminal-1 and a help desk to complete last-minute formalities of the Haj pilgrims. The airport is working with all the stakeholders to ensure that the passengers leave safely for the Haj pilgrimage,'' he said. ''A separate baggage screen facility has been created in coordination with immigration, CISF and customs officials. We are also closely working with the state Haj committee for the movement of Haj passengers,'' the spokesperson added.

In the security hold area of Terminal-1, separate areas are earmarked for religious activities by Haj passengers, which include separate 'wazu khana' and 'namaz' sections for male and female pilgrims. The airport will handle over 45 flights from May 21 to June 6 and over 14,000 passengers are expected to travel from Lucknow Airport to Medina. Special flights for Haj will be operated by Saudia Airlines.

