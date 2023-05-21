Woman pilgrim dies, 24 injured as mini-bus overturns in J-K’s Reasi

A 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 others were injured when a Rajasthan-bound mini-bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The accident took place near Murree on the outskirts of Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills, around 1 pm, they said.

A total of 30 passengers, including women and children, were travelling in the vehicle on their return journey after offering prayers at the shrine.

Rescuers comprising local volunteers and police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and evacuated the injured to Community Health Centre Katra, where Nitika of Jaipur was declared brought dead, the officials said.

They said 11 of the 24 injured persons were later referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, Angrez Singh said initial investigations pointed to overspeeding as the cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)