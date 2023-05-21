Left Menu

Woman pilgrim dies, 24 injured as mini-bus overturns in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:41 IST
Woman pilgrim dies, 24 injured as mini-bus overturns in J-K’s Reasi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 others were injured when a Rajasthan-bound mini-bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The accident took place near Murree on the outskirts of Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills, around 1 pm, they said.

A total of 30 passengers, including women and children, were travelling in the vehicle on their return journey after offering prayers at the shrine.

Rescuers comprising local volunteers and police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and evacuated the injured to Community Health Centre Katra, where Nitika of Jaipur was declared brought dead, the officials said.

They said 11 of the 24 injured persons were later referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, Angrez Singh said initial investigations pointed to overspeeding as the cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023