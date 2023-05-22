Season 2 of the Corporate Basketball League was Inaugurated with Grand Opening Ceremony and culminated in a Spectacular Closing Ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsReach): The grand opening ceremony of Season 2 of the Corporate Basketball League (CBL) took place on May 11, 2023, marking the beginning of an exhilarating journey for basketball enthusiasts. The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from the sports fraternity, including Shree Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President of the Indian Olympics Association, as the Chief Guest. The distinguished guests, along with other notable figures, graced the occasion with their presence on the dais, including Shree N G Patel, President of the Gujarat State Volleyball Association, Dr Kamlesh Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat State Volleyball Association, Shree Ramanbhai Patel, Associate Secretary of the Gujarat State Volleyball Association, Shree Shaktisinh Gohil, President of the Gujarat State Basketball Association, and Shafiq Shaikh, Secretary of the Gujarat State Basketball Association. The Corporate Basketball League (CBL), envisioned by L J University, conceptualized by L J Institute of Sports Management and supported by the Gujarat State Basketball Association, Ahmedabad District Basketball Association, and Oasis Sports & Recreation, aims to provide a platform for talented basketball players to grow and showcase their skills. The league featured a total of 8 participating franchises, each building their teams through an auction process. More than 250 players participated in rigorous trials for a chance to be shortlisted and receive bids during the auction. This year's auction saw an impressive distribution of over INR 8 lakhs among 130 international, national, and state-level players as auction money.

Our mission is to provide budding players with a platform to elevate their skills and experience the thrill of a professional-level league. This experience will resonate with them for a lifetime and become an integral part of their DNA. Our vision is to continually raise the bar and revitalize the sport of basketball with each passing season, providing players with focused and high-quality game time against worthy opponents. In the long run, this will create a strong foundation for talent development and ultimately raise the overall quality of the sport in Gujarat. Students of L J Institute of Sports Management play an integral role in managing a league of this stature and the learnings from this invaluable exposure stay with them for a lifetime. On 20th May 2023, spectators filled in plenty to witness the finals of Corporate Basketball League - Season 2 between Team Mazaa and Gobananas Giants. The finals were a fitting culmination to CBL - Season 2 as it embodied the standard of the league; the match was highly competitive, fast-paced, high scoring and an absolute crowd thriller.

The closing ceremony was witnessed in the presence of Dr Dinesh Awasthy, Vice Chancellor of L J University, Dr Viral Shah, CEO of CBL, Shree Umesh Pathak, Kamar, Rajnikant Patel, Sanjay Arora and Dilip Pandey. Ramdev Rangers received the prize for 'Best of the Rest' (3rd position) and received a cash prize of 15,000, Hari Ram 'Harry' was named the Best Rebounder and received a cash prize of 2,000, Mahipal Singh was named the Best Shooter and received a cash prize of 2000, Dilip Singh was the Player of the Match for the finals and receive a cash prize of 1000, Gobananas Giants were awarded the Runners Up Position and received a cash prize of 41,000, Krishnapalsinh for Gobananas Giants was awarded the Most Valuable Player and received a cash prize of 5,000 and Team Mazaa was crowned as the Champions of CBL - Season 2 as they won their match 107 - 94 and received a cash prize of 91,000.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)