Three killed in road crash in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle fell into the Pabbar river in Rohru sub division of the district, leaving three people dead and two others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The five occupants of the vehicle were on their way from Rampur to Jangla in Chidgaon to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night The deceased were identified as Shrey Negi ((18), Shivang (18) and Jatir (20), all residents of Rampur, while the injured Karun Chauhan and Raman have been admitted to the civil hospital at Rohru, police said. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but preliminary probe suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle.

