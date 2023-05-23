Left Menu

Cathay Pacific apologises after passenger alleges discrimination

23-05-2023
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd apologized on Tuesday after a passenger accused its flight attendants of discriminating against non-English speakers in an online post that went viral on Chinese social media. Cathay said the experience of passengers traveling on its CX987 flight from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu to Hong Kong caused "widespread concern" and said it sincerely apologized.

"We have suspended the flight attendants concerned and launched an internal investigation," the airline said, adding that any "inappropriate words and deeds" that violated its rules and professional ethics would be dealt with seriously once confirmed. A passenger on the flight from Chengdu to the global financial hub wrote in an online post that flight attendants complained amongst themselves about passengers in English and Cantonese. They said the flight attendants made fun of others for asking for a carpet instead of a blanket in English. "If you cannot say blanket in English, you cannot have it...carpet is on the floor, feel free if you want to lie on it," a flight attendant said according to a recording that was circulated widely online. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the clip, which triggered criticism on social media.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier has been trying to rebuild the airline as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was badly hit by COVID-related flight cancellations, border closures and strict quarantine measures for crew, resulting in drastic headcount reductions since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

