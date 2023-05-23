Left Menu

Five killed in two separate road accidents in Himachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Kullu and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

A vehicle fell into the Pabbar River in Rohru sub division of Shimla district, leaving three people dead and two others injured, they said.

The five occupants of the vehicle were on their way from Rampur to Jangla in Chidgaon to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident took place Monday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shrey Negi ((18), Shivang (18) and Jatir (20), all residents of Rampur, while injured Karun Chauhan and Raman have been admitted to the civil hospital at Rohru, they said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but a preliminary probe suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle, police said.

In second accident, two persons including the driver of the vehicle died on the spot when their vehicle fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Damheli in the Nirmand area of Kullu district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Laher Singh (45) and Kamu (26), both residents of Nirmand, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

