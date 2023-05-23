Juhi Parekh and Vishal Gurnani come out with yet another hard-hitting socially relevant film Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vishal Gurnani are back again with 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'. The film has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karka and creatively directed by Suparn Verma. Even before its release, the film had been proclaimed as one of the biggest courtroom dramas and hard-hitting films based on true events. It had made quite a buzz amongst the audience and received rave reviews making it highly anticipated. The film had been called extraordinary with a carefully written screenplay, it sticks to reality and does not sensationalize it in any way. The storyline had been praised along with Manoj Bajpayee's stupendous acting. After starting this endeavour in October 2022, the pan-India film the film is finally available for viewers to enjoy on zee5. After their success with critically acclaimed 'Janhit Mein Jaari' & 'Hawaizaada', Juhi Parekh Mehta the creative force and co-producer along with Vishal Gurnani and Abhishek Vyas found AVS Studios Pvt Ltd. Along with the release of 'Sirf ek Banda Kaafi hai', the socially committed filmmakers are also prepping for their upcoming film 'Vrushabha' with Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal which is to be released on 9th July 2023. The high-budget Telugu and Malayalam film is being awaited for its high-octane drama and never before seen VFX. The anticipated film based on the conflict of Love and Revenge is expected to win over the audience just like the previous ones.

Manoj Bajpayee has been the undisputed king of OTT cinema in India giving back-to-back stellar performances. He is one of the reasons for the growth of OTT platforms, and his performances in each of his films or web shows are remarkable. The great team along with the top-notch performance of Manoj Bapayee is surely set to blow our minds with yet another chartbuster film of the year! The makers seem to have struck the right chord with the audience repeatedly. They now have us eagerly waiting for their upcoming productions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)