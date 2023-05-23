Maha: Two killed, four injured in road accident

A truck driver’s wife and 5-year-old daughter died, while he and his two other children suffered injuries when his vehicle was hit by a goods carrier in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said. The driver of the other vehicle, a container truck, was also injured, he said.

According to the police official, a truck was on its way from Igatpuri to Dhule with five persons, including driver Afzal Roshan Ali Sheikh, his wife and their three daughters, on board. Sheikh stopped the vehicle near the Kannamwar bridge on the on Mumbai-Agra national highway to tighten the ropes securing the consignments he was ferrying, the official said. Just then, a container truck crashed into the Sheikh’s vehicle, killing his wife and 5-year-old daughter on the spot.

According to the official, Sheikh, his other two daughters aged 7 and 1 and the driver of the container truck suffered injuries due to the accident. They have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital, he said.

The Panchavati police are investigating the matter, he added.

