MRSAM successfully test-fired from Navy's INS Mormugao: Officials

The Indian Navy has successfully test-fired a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from its frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, officials said on Tuesday.

It successfully carried out the engagement of a ''sea-skimming supersonic target'', they said.

Sea skimming is a technique that many anti-ship missiles and some fighter or strike aircraft use to avoid radar or infrared detection.

''Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target.

''The successful maiden MRSAM firing by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in Indian Navy's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target, and showcases Indian Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)