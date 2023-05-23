'Go First working on plan to resume flights at the earliest'

Crisis-hit Go First, which stopped flying from May 3, is working on a plan to resume operations at the earliest, according to an official.

The carrier is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings following admission of its voluntary plea by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10. However, the insolvency proceedings have been opposed by some lessors that are looking to take back aircraft leased to the airline by them.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the airline submitted its response to the show cause notice.

''They have submitted their response indicating that they are working on the details of a plan to resume flights at the earliest,'' the official said.

On May 8, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. The reply was to be submitted within 15 days.

The watchdog, on the same day, had also directed the cash-strapped carrier to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders.

On May 2, Go First announced filing the plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as suspension of flights, initially for two days -- May 3 and 4.

At that time also, DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Go First for cancelling flights for May 3 and 4 ''without any prior intimation''.

The airline has cancelled all its flights till May 26.

On Monday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld NCLT's decision to admit Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The ruling had come on petitions filed by four lessors opposing the insolvency resolution proceedings of the airline.

About Go First matter, on May 2, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, ''it is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course''.

