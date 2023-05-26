BMC to launch longest steel girder across railway tracks in country

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it was going to launch the longest girder across railway tracks in the country for constructing a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in suburban Vidyavihar. The 99.34 meters long girder will be launched on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The girder weighs about 1,000 tons and has been constructed in a unified manner without any support between sections, a civic official said, describing it as an engineering Marvel.

It will be launched in a span of three hours on Sunday from 1.10 am onwards, he said.

