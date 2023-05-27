Left Menu

Soren highlights works done by Jharkhand govt in MSME sector at Niti Aayog meet

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:39 IST
Soren highlights works done by Jharkhand govt in MSME sector at Niti Aayog meet
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said Jharkhand has immense possibilities for investment in infrastructure, and his government was making constant efforts in this direction.

Speaking at the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, Soren highlighted the key initiatives undertaken by the state government over the last few years to provide basic facilities to the last rung of the society, an official statement said.

The state government has given special attention to simplification of procedures to promote industries in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which will help attracting investments, he said.

In a bid to strengthen the sector, the government has planned to set up an MSME directorate and develop the district industry centres as MSME centres, he said.

''Efforts are being made to meet the needs of more than 2.8 lakh registered MSME industries,'' Soren said.

Besides, the subsidy payable on fixed capital in the MSME sector is being increased from 25 per cent to a maximum of 40 per cent, he said.

Soren said work was also being done to improve the transport sector. Eight major road corridors, totalling 1,662.50 km, have been identified to bring the high road density in the state at par with the national average, he said.

North-south and east-west connectivity within the state will be strengthened by developing these state roads into national highways, he added.

