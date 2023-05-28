Left Menu

MP: Leopard found dead on railway tracks near Itarsi

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard was found dead on the railway tracks near Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

It was apparently hit by a train in an area under Bagdev forest beat and a team of doctors and a dog squad had visited the site, the Satpura Tiger Reserve official said.

The leopard seems to have come on to the tracks from a nearby forest and efforts are on to prevent such occurrences, Divisional Forest Officer DK Vasnik said.

Pictures of the incident circulating on social media showed that the leopard's head got severed in impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

