MP: Leopard found dead on railway tracks near Itarsi

A leopard was found dead on the railway tracks near Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

It was apparently hit by a train in an area under Bagdev forest beat and a team of doctors and a dog squad had visited the site, the Satpura Tiger Reserve official said.

The leopard seems to have come on to the tracks from a nearby forest and efforts are on to prevent such occurrences, Divisional Forest Officer DK Vasnik said.

Pictures of the incident circulating on social media showed that the leopard's head got severed in impact.

