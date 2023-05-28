Left Menu

Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat

Occupancy in hotels has increased to about 90 per cent in Shimla during the weekend as vacationers are making a beeline to the queen of hills to escape the scorching heat.While the hotel occupancy here went up on Saturday, the summer rush during weekdays is yet to pick up, vice president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Prince Kukreja told PTI.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:13 IST
Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat
Represnetative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Occupancy in hotels has increased to about 90 per cent in Shimla during the weekend as vacationers are making a beeline to the 'queen of hills' to escape the scorching heat.

While the hotel occupancy here went up on Saturday, the summer rush during weekdays is yet to pick up, vice president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Prince Kukreja told PTI. The peak summer tourist season starts from April 15 onwards till June 15 in Himachal Pradesh. The summer vacations in the schools in the plain areas also start from May end and a large number of people take to the hills to beat the heat.

The majority of the people are coming on short notice and there is a decline in advance bookings, Kukreja said.

The room occupancy is about 80-90 per cent on weekends but it drops to 30-40 per cent during the weekdays, said M K Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association. A total of 1,57,335 vehicles entered and exited Shimla from Shoghi Barrier on Chandigarh-Shimla road since May 22 out of which 30 per cent of vehicles (46,998) moved in and out of Shimla on Friday and Saturday, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said. Of the total to and fro vehicle movement, about 55-60 per cent entered Shimla, he said.

Seth said the hotels have also witnessed a fall of 30-40 per cent in advance bookings as the vacationers prefer on-the-spot check-in.

He said that the accommodations running without permission and under ‘Bed and Breakfast’ (B&B) schemes have become a bane for the hotel industry in Shimla.

The tariffs of registered hotels are fixed by the Tourism Department but the online operators are booking rooms in private flats, homes, bungalows, and villas and misleading the tourists by offering heavy discounts, hitting the hotel industry hard, Seth said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023