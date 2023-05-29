8 killed as tractor trolley falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Eight persons were killed and 26 others injured when a tractor trolley carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The incident took place in the Udaipurwati area on Monday evening when the victims were returning from a hilltop temple. The tractor trolley fell into the gorge, leaving eight persons dead, Jhunjhunu Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said, all the injured are admitted at different hospitals in Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts. Further details in the incident are awaited.

