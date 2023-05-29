Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:59 IST
2 dead as truck hits motorcycle in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two motorcycle-borne men died after being hit by a truck in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on Sunday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan (24), both residents of Faridabad, police said.

The truck and its driver, Rajesh of Firozabad, are in police custody and legal action is being taken, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

