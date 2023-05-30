IMF continues engagement with Pakistan for board meeting before current program expires at June end

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues engagement with the Pakistani authorities to pave the way for a board meeting before the current program expires at end of June, the IMF mission chief for Pakistan said.

A staff-level agreement on the review has been delayed since November, with more than 100 days passed since the last staff level mission to Pakistan, the longest such delay since at least 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)