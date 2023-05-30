Moscow mayor says none seriously injured after drone attack
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people sought medical assistance and none were seriously injured after drones hit several buildings in the capital on Tuesday.
"No one was hospitalised and the necessary assistance was provided on the spot," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
