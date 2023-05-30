Left Menu

Sobha shares jump 3.80 pc on back of strong quarterly earnings

Real estate company Sobha reported a 242.25 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 48.60 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 14.20 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:10 IST
Sobha shares jump 3.80 pc on back of strong quarterly earnings
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of realty firm Sobha went up 3.80 per cent or Rs 19.25 to Rs 526.20 apiece around midday on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm declared its strong quarterly earnings yesterday evening. In a span of five days, there was an upward movement of 0.87 per cent while it jumped 12.46 per cent in a period of one month.

Real estate company Sobha reported a 242.25 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 48.60 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 14.20 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income went up 66.75 per cent to Rs 1,240.10 crore in Q4 FY23, against Rs 743.70 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year, according to a company statement.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of the company said, "Financial year 2022-23 has been an excellent year for Sobha, achieving new milestones in sales and cashflow, made possible by concerted team effort and contribution from our stakeholders." The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3, which is 30 per cent per equity share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The company on its website said it created landmark developments in Kerala and has stepped into Delhi - National Capital Region, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Pune. Sobha was founded on August 7, 1995, by P N C Menon. The company said it has a geographic presence in 27 cities in 14 states. Internationally, Sobha has operations running in Oman and Dubai, according to the company. According to the statement, the commendable growth in sales for the company was fuelled by its early adoption to cater to changing customer preferences for larger homes. Additionally, the contribution from the luxury segment increased from 25 per cent in the previous year to 36 per cent in fiscal 2022-23, which was aided by the launch of redesigned and new projects including one in Hyderabad during the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023