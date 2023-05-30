Left Menu

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:29 IST
SBI Card on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing debentures to fund business growth.

The decision to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore would be taken in June 5 board meeting, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time, it added.

