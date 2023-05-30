MP minister Bhadoriya injured in accident near Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh minister OPS Bhadoriya was injured on Tuesday after the car he was travelling in collided with a tractor-trolley in Bhind district of the state, police said.

Bhadoriya, who is Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, was admitted to Birla Hospital in Gwalior.

Dr Ajit Tiwari, who was treating him, said the minister's condition was stable. As he had received a head injury, he was kept in the critical care ward and being monitored by a team of doctors, Tiwari added.

The collision between the minister's car and tractor trolley took place in Malanpur area of Bhind district in the afternoon. The car driver and a security pesonnel traveling with Bhadoriya also sustained injuries, police said.

Bhind district Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said the minister was going to Mehgaon from Gwalior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)