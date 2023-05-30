Left Menu

China issued over 60,000 visas since January: Chinese embassy spokesperson

The Chinese embassy and consulates have issued over 60,000 visas to Indian people travelling to China in the first five months of this year, a spokesperson of the Chinese mission said on Tuesday.In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China, Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:58 IST
''In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China,'' Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian tweeted. China had restricted travel by suspending visa and residence permits from March 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, it announced allowing foreign tourists into the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

