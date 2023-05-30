Fire erupts in multi-storey building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

A fire erupted in a multi-storey building in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, he said.

The fire started inside a flat on the 15th floor of a 29-storey building in Wadhvan Compound on LBS Road around 7.45 pm, the official said.

At least four fire engines, water tankers and other equipment of the Mumbai fire brigade was at the spot and dousing was on, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)