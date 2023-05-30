List of 10 people killed in bus accident in J-K

Ten Vaishno Devi pilgrims were killed and 66 injured on Tuesday as the bus carrying them skidded off the road and rammed into the railing of a bridge before falling off it, officials said.

The bus, which was on its way to Katra from Amritsar, met with the accident in the Jhajjar Kotli area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between 6.30 and 7 am. Katra is a base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The deceased were identified as: 1. Kailash Sharma (65) of Lakhisarai, Bihar.

2. Lalita Devi (30) of Amritsar, Punjab 3. Krish Sharma (12) of Amritsar, Punjab 4. Arvind Sharma of Amritsar, Punjab 5. Bimla Devi 6. Phooli Devi of Uttar Pradesh 7. Kunti Devi (50) 8. Rajinder (45) of Lakhisarai, Bihar.

9. Ganesh Sharma of Amritsar, Punjab 10. Julli Devi of Bihar.

