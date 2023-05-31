Left Menu

SAS to soon start online booking for 2028 flights aboard electric-powered aircraft

He referred to the fact that Scandinavian Airlines in 1957 started flying over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight time between continents when it launched the commercial route Copenhagen-Tokyo.In September, SAS signed a letter of support with Sweden-based Heart Aerospace to produce electric aircraft.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:09 IST
SAS to soon start online booking for 2028 flights aboard electric-powered aircraft

Scandinavian Airlines said on Wednesday travellers will soon be able to book seats on the carrier's first commercial flights due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft.

The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers by email once decided. Online reservations will open June 2.

The airline added that the price will be the same in all three Scandinavian currencies - 1,946 - signifying the year that SAS started flying. "The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation, said SAS CEO Anko van der Werff. He referred to the fact that Scandinavian Airlines in 1957 started flying over the North Pole to significantly shorten flight time between continents when it launched the commercial route Copenhagen-Tokyo.

In September, SAS signed "a letter of support" with Sweden-based Heart Aerospace to produce electric aircraft. The company plans to add Heart Aerospace's ES-30 planes to its regional fleet. Several airlines plan to use electric-powered passenger aircraft on short-distance commercial flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023