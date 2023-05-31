Left Menu

American Airlines raises its forecast of second-quarter profit, citing strong revenue, cheaper fuel

American Airlines raised its second-quarter profit forecast Wednesday, citing higher revenue and lower fuel costs during the start of the summer travel season than it had predicted in April.The nations biggest airline said it expects to earn between 1.45 and 1.65 per share, or 25 cents better than its earlier forecast.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:21 IST
American Airlines raises its forecast of second-quarter profit, citing strong revenue, cheaper fuel

American Airlines raised its second-quarter profit forecast Wednesday, citing higher revenue and lower fuel costs during the start of the summer travel season than it had predicted in April.

The nation's biggest airline said it expects to earn between $1.45 and $1.65 per share, or 25 cents better than its earlier forecast. The numbers exclude certain costs.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose slightly in morning trading while other airline stocks fell less than 1%.

American said revenue for every mile that passengers fly will be higher than it predicted in April. Meanwhile, the cost of jet fuel has been about 10 cents a gallon less than the airline expected.

American did not, however, change its financial outlook for the full year.

Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst for Raymond James, said airline revenue will be strong over summer due to vacation travel, but the fall — when business flying is a higher share of revenue — "remains in question." Corporate travel has recovered from the pandemic more slowly than leisure travel.

The Texas airline did not comment on a recent court decision ordering the airline to break up its partnership with JetBlue Airways in the northeast United States. CEO Robert Isom was likely to face questions about the court ruling, and whether American will appeal, when he appeared at an investor conference later Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023