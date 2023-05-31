Goyal to IFS probationers: You will be contributing to FTA talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday told Indian Foreign Service (IFS) probationers of the 2022 batch that they would be contributing to the efforts of negotiating free trade agreements with India's trading partners.

He also told them that recently India completed a FTA negotiation in a record 88 days because of the contribution of everyone who was associated with the process, including IFS officers posted in the ministry.

''Foreign and Commerce Ministries are working very closely together. Trade and investment are areas where we are dependent on each other,'' he said.

