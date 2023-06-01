Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Plotting policy paths for Europe and the US

Some Fed watchers believe this conveys a slightly more hawkish nuance. Bets for ECB tightening have been knocked back, too, most recently by weaker-than-expected CPI data from Germany and France.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:37 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Plotting policy paths for Europe and the US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland It's a volatile time for central bank watchers, when comments from one man can flip the script in a moment.

Of course, the man responsible for the latest twist is a closely followed Fed governor and vice chair nominee, Philip Jefferson, but still, his comments led bets on the next Fed policy move on June 14 to retreat from a 70% chance for a quarter-point increase to just 38% at latest check. Jefferson said he favoured "skipping" a rate hike at the upcoming meeting and that term has started to displace "pause" among Fed officials. Some Fed watchers believe this conveys a slightly more hawkish nuance.

Bets for ECB tightening have been knocked back, too, most recently by weaker-than-expected CPI data from Germany and France. That puts the spotlight on the euro-area preliminary CPI reading for May, due later in the day, which now seems likely to come in below forecasts. The euro zone's central bank will also release the summary of its meeting a month ago, when rates went up by a quarter point, and there will be fresh comments from ECB chief Christine Lagarde, who speaks at a banking conference in Hanover.

Traders currently foresee slightly more than 50 basis points of ECB tightening left before an expected peak in January. Among a sizeable smattering of other European data in the day ahead are factory PMIs from the euro zone and many of its biggest members, including Germany and France, as well as from Britain and the United States.

In a positive prologue to those, Chinese factory activity posted a surprise swing to growth last month. Japan's reading also rebounded. Investors seemed to be in a good mood across most of Asia, pushing stocks higher with encouragement from those more dovish Fed bets and relief at the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill to suspend the debt ceiling - and avert a catastrophic default - with a big bipartisan majority. That's a strong indication that the bill could get through the Senate before the weekend.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday: German retail sales

UK house prices and mortgage lending Euro zone, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK and U.S. manufacturing PMIs

Italy and euro zone unemployment rate U.S. ADP jobs report and weekly jobless claims

U.S. ISM manufacturing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023