Aviation regulator DGCA asks airlines to frame guidelines for rapid disembarkation

A circular has been issued to all airlines that specifically mentioned that emergency exits and slides are not to be used in rapid disembarkation unless the crew members decide that this has become necessary.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:45 IST
Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airline operators to lay down detailed procedures for rapid disembarkation as part of their operations, safety and emergency procedures manual. A circular has been issued to all airlines that specifically mentioned that emergency exits and slides are not to be used in rapid disembarkation unless the crew members decide that this has become necessary.

The circular said that rapid disembarkation (also referred to as rapid deplaning, precautionary deplaning, or precautionary disembarkation) is a precautionary egress from the aircraft in situations assessed by the crew members as deviating from normal conditions but not being an immediate emergency -- not posing an immediate threat to passengers and crew members on board, but which may escalate into an emergency. Rapid disembarkation usually happens at the airport.

It further said that in the event of an emergency in an aeroplane, when on the ground, the Pilot In Command (PIC) is responsible for the safety of occupants on board. During disembarkation, therefore passengers and crew members will leave all their belongings on board unless they are instructed otherwise. Crew members' instruction (words used) for rapid disembarkation will be different from that used for evacuation.

The regulator said it is essential that the operator lays down communication procedures for the smooth conduct of rapid disembarkation. (ANI)

