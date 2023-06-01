Left Menu

Agrocorp forays into residential plotted developments with ALPL One, aims to generate 340 INR crores

Reputable Real Estate Development Company, Agrocorp, is pleased to announce that it is prepared to introduce resort-style villas, residential plots and senior homes after recently purchasing land parcels in Chikkaballapur and Chikmagalur through its subsidiary ALPL One (P) Limited, predicting an expected revenue of INR 340 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], June 1: Reputable Real Estate Development Company, Agrocorp, is pleased to announce that it is prepared to introduce resort-style villas, residential plots and senior homes after recently purchasing land parcels in Chikkaballapur and Chikmagalur through its subsidiary ALPL One (P) Limited, predicting an expected revenue of INR 340 crores.

By the conclusion of the fiscal year 2023-2024, the business hopes to generate more than INR 300 crores in revenue, demonstrating its commitment to portfolio diversification and leveraging the rising demand for upscale residential projects. Agrocorp's continued dedication to sustainable growth and green development complements its entry into the real estate industry. Nearly 70 acres or 3 million square feet, of green-managed farm communities, have been successfully delivered by the company in Bengaluru over the last two years. Notable examples include Amari Farms, The Palm Reserve, and The Vineyard (In Final Development Stage).

Agrocorp projects have transformed over 300 acres of deserted land into thriving green areas, demonstrating Agrocorp's dedication to reducing its carbon impact and fostering sustainable growth. Agrocorp prioritizes sustainable projects through a variety of green practices, including organic agricultural methods, rainwater collecting, waste management systems, and eco-friendly landscaping. The business devotes a sizable percentage of its budget to these initiatives because it is certain that making investments in sustainability helps not only its cherished customers but also the environment and society at large. In order to ensure that its projects meet the highest standards of sustainability and eco-friendliness, Agrocorp is still committed to keeping at the forefront of green technology and practices.

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, Agrocorp intends to extend its residential projects to more cities, including Chikkaballapur, Goa, and Chikmagalur. Future developments in the Delhi/NCR region are now possible thanks to the recently approved farm community rules in Delhi and Haryana. Agrocorp's managed farm communities are in line with the shifting real estate trends towards green initiatives, mixed-use developments, affordable housing, and luxury projects. The COVID-19 epidemic has brought to light the need for residences with facilities for remote work and a connection to nature, which Agrocorp's farm community initiatives provide.

Agrocorp seeks to redefine sustainable luxury and establish new industry standards as part of its commitment to green development and sustainability. Leading business Agrocorp is venturing into the residential plotted development category through its subsidiary ALPL One (P) Limited. Agrocorp is launching resort-style villa plots in key areas after successfully completing numerous green-managed agricultural communities. Through its environmentally responsible business practices, the organization is dedicated to quality, client happiness, and building a sustainable future.

