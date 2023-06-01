Forty passengers injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:44 IST
A bus rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.
Ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, according to the state emergency operation centre.
Further details are awaited.
