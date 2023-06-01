Left Menu

Amid surge in airfares, civil aviation ministry analyses routes impacted by Go First crisis

Amid a surge in airfares on certain routes, the civil aviation ministry is doing an analysis of routes that have been affected by the suspension of flights by Go First.Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said there is an unusual situation due to the Go First crisis and there has been an excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating.Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has not been flying since May 3.We have given additional routes to other airlines but it is a piquant situation...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:52 IST
Amid surge in airfares, civil aviation ministry analyses routes impacted by Go First crisis

Amid a surge in airfares on certain routes, the civil aviation ministry is doing an analysis of routes that have been affected by the suspension of flights by Go First.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said there is an unusual situation due to the Go First crisis and there has been an excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating.

Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has not been flying since May 3.

''We have given additional routes to other airlines but it is a piquant situation... I doubt any other sector has seen the vicissitudes that civil aviation has seen in the last three years,'' he said while speaking at the India Economic Conclave here.

''... I have put together a group in the last couple of days and we are doing an analysis of a lot of those routes... that have been affected by this unusual event (Go First crisis).

''One is Srinagar, Pune, slightly Ahmedabad, we are doing a full analysis on that... we will speak to airlines to make sure fares are within a certain level... it is an issue created by an unforeseen demand-supply imbalance,'' he said in response to a query related to high airfares on certain routes.

He also said that civil aviation is a deregulated sector.

On lessors seeking to take back planes leased to Go First and legal proceedings in this regard, Scindia said, ''We are doing the work from the regulatory side in terms of putting together the international framework to make sure that lessors are also well protected''.

While speaking about the growth potential of the country's civil aviation sector, the minister also said that during the festive season, daily domestic air passenger traffic could touch 5 lakh.

On whether he is in the race for the chief minister post in Madhya Pradesh, which will be going for polls later this year, Scindia said his race is not for a chair, post or position.

''I am ambitious for my people, development, progress... my pursuit is not politics,'' he emphasised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023