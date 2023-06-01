Three of family killed as vehicle hits motorcycle

Three members of a family were killed as their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in the Hathinala area here on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rashid Ali (30), his wife Shahjahan (27) and son Aslam (4), Station House Officer Shyam Bihari said.

The accident took place on Hathinala-Duddhi road when they were returning home from a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

