Odisha records over 11 pc growth rate in GST mop-up during May 2023

Odisha recorded an 11.17 per cent growth rate in the gross GST collection during May 2023 to Rs 4397.73 crores, the state government informed through a press statement on Thursday. According to the statement, the state has registered a growth of 30.28 per cent with a mop-up of OGST & IGST settlement of Rs 1675.77 Cr during May 2023. "The state has recorded a Gross GST collection of Rs 4397.73 crore during May 2023 against a collection of Rs 3955.75 crore over the corresponding period of the previous year with a growth rate of 11.17 per cent. The progressive gross GST collection up to May 23 stands at Rs 9433.47 crore against a collection of Rs 8865.98 crore up to May 22 recording a growth rate of 6.40 per cent", the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha said in the statement.

It further stated that the collection to be retained by the State consisting of OGST and IGST settlement had recorded a growth of 30.28 per cent during May 2023 with a collection of Rs 1675.77 crore as against collection of Rs 1286.29 crore during May 2022. "The progressive collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) till May 2023 stands at Rs 4034.94 crore against a collection of Rs 2966.29 crore till May 22 recording a growth of 36.03 per cent," it added.

It stated further that the collection under all Acts is monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs 2711.04 crore during the month of May 2023 as against collection of Rs 2311.78 crore during May 2022 with a growth rate of 17.27 per cent. During May 2023, 20.40 lakh of waybills were generated vis-a-vis 17.26 lakh of waybills generated during May 2022 recording a growth of 18.19 per cent reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, it added. (ANI)

