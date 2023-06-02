Left Menu

JPMorgan's Dimon visits Taiwan to meet staff, clients -source

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, is visiting Taiwan on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after concluding his first trip to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dimon's visit to Taipei, where JPMorgan has had a banking presence since 1970, comes amid heightened tension over the democratically-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:10 IST
JPMorgan's Dimon visits Taiwan to meet staff, clients -source
Jamie Dimon Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, is visiting Taiwan on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after concluding his first trip to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimon's visit to Taipei, where JPMorgan has had a banking presence since 1970, comes amid heightened tension over the democratically-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims. On his trip, Dimon will meet bank employees and clients, said the source, who sought anonymity as the plans were not public, but added that no meetings were planned with Taiwan officials.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported the development.

Dimon will also visit South Korea after his Taiwan trip as part of his Asia tour, said the source. Dimon, who has in recent years boosted JPMorgan's China presence, met this week with China's Shanghai Communist Party secretary Chen Jining, who expects the bank will promote investment in the commercial hub.

Dimon favours East-West "derisking" rather than decoupling, he told the three-day JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai on Wednesday. The United States and China need "real engagement" on security and trade issues, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023