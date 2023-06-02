Kuber Group Joins Forces with IIFA Awards to Redefine Cultural Celebration and Deliver Extraordinary Experiences

PNN New Delhi [India], June 2: Kuber Group, a leading name in FMCG, proudly announces a momentous partnership with the iconic India International Film Awards (IIFA). This collaboration blends Indian cinema's enchantment with Kuber Group's exceptional products, creating extraordinary experiences that celebrate our collective heritage.

The star-studded IIFA Awards Night, held on May 25-27, 2023, at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, captivated Bollywood enthusiasts with mesmerizing performances by superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, among others... Vineet Malu, Managing Director of Kuber Group, expressed pride in this partnership as a Co-Powered Partner for the first time. He emphasized Bollywood's global resonance and anticipated a lasting collaboration with IIFA.

Accompanied by his family, Malu promoted Kuber Group's message of "Kuber Masala - Har Ghar Ka Vishwas" at the IIFA Award Shows. This partnership between Kuber Group and IIFA Awards marks a significant milestone in entertainment and FMCG. Together, we redefine cultural celebration and deliver exceptional experiences.

