Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited reports 69.87 per cent increase in Q4 Fy23 profit

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:36 IST
PNN New Delhi [India], June 2: Kilitch Drugs India Limited is a Leading MSME multinational manufacturer of Injectable in India and Ethiopia, has announced its audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY23.

Financials at a Glance: Q4 FY23:

* Total Revenue of Rs 43.28 crore, YoY growth of 35.12 per cent * EBITDA of Rs 8.12 crore, YoY growth of 71.31 per cent

* EBITDA Margin is 18.76 per cent, YoY growth of 396 Bps. * Net Profit of Rs 5.13 crore, YoY growth of 69.87 per cent

* Net Profit Margin is 11.85 per cent, YoY growth of 242 Bps. * EPS Rs 3.29, YoY growth of 69.59 per cent

FY23: * Total Revenue of Rs 117.78 crore, YoY growth of 12.00 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 21.77 crore, YoY growth of 39.91 per cent * EBITDA Margin is 18.48 per cent, YoY growth of 368 Bps.

* Net Profit of Rs 15.72 crore, YoY growth of 49.29 per cent * Net Profit Margin is 13.35 per cent, YoY growth of 334 Bps.

* EPS Rs 10.09, YoY growth of 49.26 per cent Commenting on this Mukund Mehta, Managing Director of Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited said "We experienced a remarkable 69.87 per cent increase in net profit, which can be attributed to the splendid demand for our products during this period.

I am particularly pleased with the results of our efforts to improve pricing and exercise rigorous cost control, which led to an impressive ~400 basis point jump in our EBITDA margin. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. Looking ahead, we are confident that our positive momentum will continue in coming years. Our commitment to growth is evident through our ongoing capacity expansion initiatives, aimed at meeting the rising demand from both domestic and international markets.

With our solid position in the industry, we are well-prepared to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue our upward trajectory. I am excited about the future prospects of Kilitch Drugs and remain committed to driving our success in the coming years." (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

