Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

Noem ⁠was ​questioned by ⁠both Democrats and Republicans before a Senate panel on Wednesday ⁠about the contract and process to select the companies. The ads ​prominently featured Noem, including in a scene filmed ⁠on horseback at Mount Rushmore in the former South ⁠Dakota governor's ​home state. Noem said on Tuesday that the contract was awarded through "a competitive process" and ⁠that no political appointees were involved.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:13 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

President ‌Donald Trump on ​Thursday told Reuters that he did not sign off ‌on a border security advertising campaign featuring U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "I never knew anything about it," Trump ‌told Reuters in a phone interview.

Noem - a top ‌official overseeing Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown - has faced scrutiny from lawmakers about the campaign, on which the government spent $220 million. Noem ⁠was ​questioned by ⁠both Democrats and Republicans before a Senate panel on Wednesday ⁠about the contract and process to select the companies.

The ads ​prominently featured Noem, including in a scene filmed ⁠on horseback at Mount Rushmore in the former South ⁠Dakota governor's ​home state. Noem said on Tuesday that the contract was awarded through "a competitive process" and ⁠that no political appointees were involved. On Wednesday, she said ⁠the ⁠contract was "all done correctly, all done legally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

 India
2
CORRECTED-Twenty-four US states announce lawsuit to stop Trump’s latest global tariffs

CORRECTED-Twenty-four US states announce lawsuit to stop Trump’s latest glob...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

 Global
4
BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU to develop technologies for VLEO

BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU to develop technologies for VLEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026