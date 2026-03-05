UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign
President Donald Trump on Thursday told Reuters that he did not sign off on a border security advertising campaign featuring U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "I never knew anything about it," Trump told Reuters in a phone interview.
Noem - a top official overseeing Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown - has faced scrutiny from lawmakers about the campaign, on which the government spent $220 million. Noem was questioned by both Democrats and Republicans before a Senate panel on Wednesday about the contract and process to select the companies.
The ads prominently featured Noem, including in a scene filmed on horseback at Mount Rushmore in the former South Dakota governor's home state. Noem said on Tuesday that the contract was awarded through "a competitive process" and that no political appointees were involved. On Wednesday, she said the contract was "all done correctly, all done legally."
