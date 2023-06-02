Left Menu

Manohar International Airport to handle cargo soon: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:08 IST
Manohar International Airport to handle cargo soon: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo operations, which will help the coastal state's pharmaceutical sector.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year and is named after former Goa CM late Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing industrialists at a function in Panaji in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sawant said handling of cargo from Manohar International Airport will ensure pharmaceutical units will not have to depend on other states.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said having two airports, in Dabolim and in Mopa, was helping tourism.

Traffic at Dabolim Airport is increasing every month, while at the same time new destinations are being added from the Mopa facility, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

