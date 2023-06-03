Left Menu

TMC demands railway minister's resignation over Odisha accident

NOW he wrote on Facebook.The BJP accused the TMC leader of trying to politicise the tragic accident.When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, then too train accidents happened, did she resign The TMC should stop politicising a tragic accident, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 01:37 IST
TMC demands railway minister's resignation over Odisha accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation over the horrific triple train crash in neighbouring Odisha.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.

He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was boasting of Vande Bharat trains and newly-constructed railway stations to bolster political support by ''misleading the public'', but neglecting the safety measures.

At least 70 people were killed, and more than 350 injured in the crash in Balasore district, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, officials said.

Banerjee said it is the impoverished and marginalised people who bear the brunt of ''the apathy of the Centre'' and their actions, whether it is demonetisation, GST, lockdowns, farm laws or inadequate railway safety measures.

''My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and if there remains a semblance of conscience, the Railway Minister should resign. NOW!'' he wrote on Facebook.

The BJP accused the TMC leader of trying to politicise the tragic accident.

''When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, then too train accidents happened, did she resign? The answer is no. The TMC should stop politicising a tragic accident,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
3
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023