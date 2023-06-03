Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 11:43 IST
Odisha rail accident: 2 trains with 1,200 stranded passengers to arrive at Howarh on Saturday
Latest visual from incident spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Two trains carrying around 1,200 stranded passengers of the trains involved in the gruesome accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha's Balasore district will arrive at Howrah on Saturday, a South Eastern Railway official said.

While one train is coming with 1,000 passengers, another is on its way from Balasore to Howrah with around 200 stranded passengers, he said.

Necessary assistance along with food and water will be provided to the passengers at Kharagpur and Howrah stations.

At least 238 people were killed and over 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday.

One train is also going to Chennai with 195 passengers and it will also board passengers of Coromandel Express at stations on the way, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

