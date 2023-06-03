Mumbai: Pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus

A man believed to be in his late 40s died when a BEST bus ran over him after hitting another public transport vehicle in Mumbai on Saturday, a police official said. The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was going from Bhatia Baug to Backbay depot, he said.

When the vehicle was near Badhwar Park in South Mumbai around 6 am, it crashed into a stationary Chalo bus, belonging to BEST's premium public transport fleet. The official said the speeding bus pushed the Chalo bus for about 120 feet and damaged one multi-utility vehicle and six two-wheelers. In the meanwhile, a pedestrian came in contact with the left rear tyre of the BEST bus and got dragged for at least 100 feet, he said.

The pedestrian, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to nearby GT Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "The Cuffe Parade police are probing into the matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)