Left Menu

Mumbai: Pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus

The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking was going from Bhatia Baug to Backbay depot, he said.When the vehicle was near Badhwar Park in South Mumbai around 6 am, it crashed into a stationary Chalo bus, belonging to BESTs premium public transport fleet.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:01 IST
Mumbai: Pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus
  • Country:
  • India

A man believed to be in his late 40s died when a BEST bus ran over him after hitting another public transport vehicle in Mumbai on Saturday, a police official said. The bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was going from Bhatia Baug to Backbay depot, he said.

When the vehicle was near Badhwar Park in South Mumbai around 6 am, it crashed into a stationary Chalo bus, belonging to BEST's premium public transport fleet. The official said the speeding bus pushed the Chalo bus for about 120 feet and damaged one multi-utility vehicle and six two-wheelers. In the meanwhile, a pedestrian came in contact with the left rear tyre of the BEST bus and got dragged for at least 100 feet, he said.

The pedestrian, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to nearby GT Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "The Cuffe Parade police are probing into the matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023