Times Higher Education (THE) Ranks MAHE 25th Globally for Quality Education and 4th for Gender Equality in 2023 Impact Ranking

The Times Higher Education Impact ranking awarded Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) 4th rank worldwide for Gender Equality which is a validation for MAHE's commitment towards gender parity, inclusive and equal educational environment and opportunity. It further also recognised MAHE in the worldwide quality Education category and was awarded 25th position worldwide.

ANI | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:56 IST
NewsVoir Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 3: The Times Higher Education Impact ranking awarded Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) 4th rank worldwide for Gender Equality which is a validation for MAHE's commitment towards gender parity, inclusive and equal educational environment and opportunity. It further also recognised MAHE in the worldwide quality Education category and was awarded 25th position worldwide.

The 5th edition of the 2023 Impact Rankings includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/ regions. India ranks highest for SDG 5-gender equality-among the individual SDGs, with Manipal Academy of Higher Education coming in at number four. Gender equality assesses a university's dedication to hiring and promoting women, its policy on gender equality, and its research on the subject. Women and girls have equal access to education at Manipal Academy of Higher Education due to its commitment to gender equality. MAHE fosters research on topics addressing gender equality in addition to supporting equal educational opportunities and a safe campus for women and girls.

For SDG 4 - quality education measures universities' contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research, and their commitment to inclusive education. The list includes 1,304 universities from 109 countries/regions. Making a student independent is the goal of professional education at MAHE. Dr Ranjan R Pai, President, MAHE Trust & Chairman Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) said, "MAHE would like to express its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, including outstanding students, alumni, teachers, and staff, for their contributions and unwavering support to this noteworthy accomplishment. Being ranked #4 for gender equality makes us proud. To further the cause of gender equality, I would like to support the teams at MAHE who are working on a variety of policies supporting women's access schemes and monitoring measures, maternity policies, and policies of non-discrimination against women, among other things."

Commenting on the spectacular achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, said, "We are delighted at this recognition that fills us with immense pride and joy! Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal has achieved remarkable success in Time Higher Education Impact global rankings 2023 based on the UN Sustainable Developmental Goals. We have secured 4th rank Globally in SDG-5 Gender Equality and 25th rank globally in SDG-4. This is a result of the sustained efforts of all members of 'Team MAHE'. MAHE has always been focused on Quality Education and Gender Equality in line with the vision of our founder Dr T.M.A Pai." Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, says, "We at MAHE are thrilled to celebrate this recognition of obtaining the position of top-ranked private university in India as per the 5th edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023. We shall always strive for excellence and the pinnacle of performance. We hope to hold on to the position with the diligent work of the faculty and students."

